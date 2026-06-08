Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Campbell said he has been with the assessor's office for nearly four years and has served as the Assessor for the last year and a half. He was originally appointed by the Board of County Commissioners to fulfill the remainder of former Assessor Todd Mathis’s term following Mathis's retirement recommendation.

Campbell talked about his ddep roots in the community saying, "I was born and raised here. I've been married to my wife, Melissa, for 29 years, and raised his two sons in Washington County."

Campbell described the role of the Assessor's Office by first clarifying that the office does not set tax rates. Instead, they determine the fair market value of properties. He said, "The office operates under strict state statutes and frequent audits to ensure mass appraisal valuations match actual market sales within a tight percentage.

Campbell defended his offic uses third-party appraisals. He said, "We do it to save taxpayer money, We are now Oklahoma-based third-party company for county revaluations rather than hiring internal staff." He added, "Hiring two full-time internal appraisers would cost taxpayers roughly $150,000 annually in salaries and benefits, plus the added expenses of a new county vehicle, fuel, insurance, and mandatory 6-to-18-month accreditation training."

He said his future goals include technology, partnerships, and grants. Campbell cut unused office expenses to fund updated aerial mapping. The next flight schedule for December 2027 will yield significantly higher resolution imagery. He highlighted a cost-sharing interlocal agreement with the City of Bartlesville, noting that the updated imagery directly benefits local police, the sheriff's office, and city planning. Campbell said his office is actively seeking grants to fix overlapping lines in the long-standing mapping system—a specialized project estimated to take 600 hours—ensuring the financial burden does not fall back on local taxpayers.