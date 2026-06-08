Posted: Jun 08, 2026 12:24 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 2:13 PM

Tom Davis

Truity Credit Union announces improvements to its downtown Bartlesville drive-thru on Johnstone Ave. with the installation of new Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), beginning July 7.

The upgrade is designed to improve convenience, reduce wait time, and provide members with expanded access to banking services while continuing to offer the personal service they expect from Truity. In addition to ATM-style functionality, members will be able to connect directly with a live teller at any time during teller service hours by simply pressing the button on the machine screen.

Once fully operational, live teller assistance through the ITMs will be available during expanded hours: Monday – Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

According to a news release, the Johnston ITM project reflects Truity Credit Union’s continued investment in modern banking technology and member-focused service enhancements.