Posted: Jun 08, 2026 12:55 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 12:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners voted Monday to continue self-insurance through a pool of other counties across the state.

The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, also known as ACCO, utilize two funds for insurance. District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap described the two funds and the benefits of staying with ACCO

The commissioners also approved an amendment to an agreement with Pictometry that will provide high-resolution aerial photos of the entire county to assist with assessing property. Previously, the agreement only allowed the high res photos of incorporated areas within the county and lower resolution in the rural areas.

Additionally, the commissioners approved a final payment for work completed on the Twin Bridges project on North 4000 Road and approved several reports from various county agencies.