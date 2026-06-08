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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:24 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Table AEP Discussion
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners tabled a form that the board will sign to formally oppose a transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP). The board reviewed forms that were approved by the Craig County Commissioners and from members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, spearheaded by District 10 Rep. Judd Strom.
The form in front of the Nowata County Commissioners was an exact copy of Craig County's form.
District Three Commissioner Troy Friddle said he agrees more with the form approved by members of the State House compared to Craig County.
The item will be reviewed in next week's meeting.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St.
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