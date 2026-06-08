Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:24 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners tabled a form that the board will sign to formally oppose a transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP). The board reviewed forms that were approved by the Craig County Commissioners and from members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, spearheaded by District 10 Rep. Judd Strom.

The form in front of the Nowata County Commissioners was an exact copy of Craig County's form.

The item will be reviewed in next week's meeting.