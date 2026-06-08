Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:26 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:29 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Board of Education approved a resolution Monday calling for an Aug. 25 bond election.

Two propositions will appear on the ballot, including $38.25 million for facilities and equipment and $2.25 million for transportation.

One of the larger projects is $6.49 million for a new building at the high school campus to house the district's growing band program, which has nearly doubled in size over the past four years, with more growth projected. Incoming Superintendent LaDonna Chancellor says the ballot language has changed a bit on the particular project. She says the proposed facility would serve more than just band

The board also approved the resignation of Ward 6 member Andrea Nightingale, who has moved to another area of Bartlesville outside of the Ward 6 boundary. Nightingale served on the board for eight years. Board Clerk Kinder Shamhart, who presided over Monday's meeting thanked Nightingale for her service

Nightingale's unexpired term was through 2028. Since it is more than halfway through the term, the board will appoint another member for the vacancy.