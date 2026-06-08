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Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PM

Bartlesville Man Charged With Threatening Violence

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Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to stab someone.
 
23-year-old Coltin Brizendine was charged on Monday with endeavoring to perform an act of violence.
 
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brizendine allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim on June 5. Brizendine allegedly brandished a pocketknife and threatened to stab the victim.
 
Authorities allegedly located a pocketknife in Brizendine's front right pocket.
 
Brizendine will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.

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