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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 1:40 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Threatening Violence
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly threatening to stab someone.
23-year-old Coltin Brizendine was charged on Monday with endeavoring to perform an act of violence.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brizendine allegedly got into a verbal argument with the victim on June 5. Brizendine allegedly brandished a pocketknife and threatened to stab the victim.
Authorities allegedly located a pocketknife in Brizendine's front right pocket.
Brizendine will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.
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