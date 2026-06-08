News
Osage County
Posted: Jun 08, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2026 2:15 PM
Osage County Jail Getting Kitchen Remodel
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Jail Administrator Matt Clark told board members work continues on the kitchen remodel project in the jail. As a result, they would need to use the kitchen in the women's building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.
Clark went on to talk about the predicament the sheriff's department find themselves in over the next few days.
Board members went on to approve the use of the women's building kitchen for the Osage County Sheriff's Office.
« Back to News