Posted: Jun 10, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

With the June 16 primary election approaching, election officials are reminding voters about state laws governing conduct at polling places, including restrictions on electioneering, voter interference and access to voting areas.

The Washington County Election Board issued a notice outlining several election-day regulations intended to protect the integrity of the voting process and ensure polling places operate smoothly.

Under Oklahoma law, only voters and election officials are permitted inside the election enclosure where voters check in, receive ballots and cast their votes. Individuals who are not voters or election workers are prohibited from remaining within 30 feet of a ballot box while voting is underway. Minor children accompanying voters are exempt from the restriction.

Members of the news media may enter the election enclosure for up to five minutes while covering the election, provided they do not interfere with voters or election officials. Reporters and photographers are prohibited from observing voters marking ballots or photographing voters while they are voting.

Election officials also warned against illegal voting practices. It is a crime to vote more than once in an election, vote in a precinct after transferring voter registration to another precinct, vote while knowingly ineligible, or submit an absentee ballot issued to another person.

The board says that electioneering — advocating for or against a candidate or ballot issue — is prohibited within 300 feet of any ballot box during an election. Electioneering may include verbal advocacy or displaying campaign-related materials such as signs, pamphlets, shirts, buttons or hats.

Similarly, no printed material other than official election board materials may be publicly displayed within 300 feet of a ballot box while polls are open. Voters may bring personal notes to assist with ballot choices, but those notes must remain concealed except when being used to mark a ballot.

State law allows voters to take photographs of their marked ballots inside the election enclosure. However, voters may not post the images on social media or otherwise disclose how they voted until after leaving the election enclosure.

Officials also cautioned against any actions that interfere with the orderly conduct of an election. It is a misdemeanor to disrupt election operations, and no individual, including authorized poll watchers or exit pollsters, may intimidate voters or attempt to influence their votes through force or coercion.

Exit pollsters must be officially commissioned by the county election board secretary and are prohibited from operating within 50 feet of a ballot box. Any pollster working within 300 feet of a polling place must display official identification. Participation in exit polls is voluntary.

The board also reminded voters that Oklahoma law prohibits bringing intoxicating liquors within one-half mile of a polling place on Election Day. Individuals may not attend an election or remain within 300 feet of a polling place while intoxicated.

Voters who witness a potential election law violation are encouraged to contact the Washington County Election Board or local law enforcement as soon as possible and provide any available information or documentation.

For more information or to report a potential election law violation, contact the Washington County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.