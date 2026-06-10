Posted: Jun 10, 2026 9:21 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Youth and Family Services in Bartesville invites everyone to join them on June 27 , at Unity Square, at 7pm, for one of the most exciting community events of the summer--An unforgettable Glow Run experience!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Katie WIlson with Youth and Family Services said there will be a 5K Glow Run and a Fun Glow Run for all ages. You can register online at youthandfamilyinc.com or at 7pm the day of the Glow Run.

Stay for the amazing post-race celebration with family and friends Supporting Youth & Family Services and the programs that make a difference in the lives of local children and families. The free event includes music and entertainment and bounce houses. Food trucks will be onsite for snacks and drinks for purchase.

The event also serves as the kick off for the campaign to build a new youth shelter in Bartlesville on the same land as the current campus.