Posted: Jun 10, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

A fatality collision occurred in Osage County on Tuesday. Jeremy Bearden was driving his motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 when he lost a box of the back of the motorcycle just east of McCord.

When Bearden attempted to turn around and pick up the equipment, Lynette Kyler clipped Bearden's motorcycle. Bearden's motorcyle came to rest upright on its frame in the roadway. Bearden was later pronounced deceased. Kyler wasn't injured.