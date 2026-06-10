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Caney Valley Schools
Posted: Jun 10, 2026 12:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 12:13 PM
Concerned Parents Seek Shortfall Answers From Caney Valley Schools
Nathan Thompson
Community members in Ramona are concerned about the future of Caney Valley Public Schools, as the district is dealing with a reported $400,000 shortfall.
At a Tuesday meeting organized by parents, citizens gathered to write questions about the district's finances that will be submitted to Caney Valley Superintendent Steven Cantrell.
Bret Chew, a longtime Ramona resident, told our partners at News On 6 that a financially strong school district is important for the future of the community.
The Caney Valley School Board is scheduled to meet on June 18.
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