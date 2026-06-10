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Pawhuska
Posted: Jun 10, 2026 2:13 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 3:41 PM
Pawhuska City Manager Gets Contract Extended
Ty Loftis
At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, council members went into executive session to discuss the employment of City Manager Carol Jones. After a 30 minute discussion, Mayor Steve Tolson made a motion to keep Jones hired on in that position.
The council went on to approve that contract extension unanimously. Jones says she believes exciting things are ahead for the City of Pawhuska.
Jones will now be eligible for 80 hours of sick leave with the new contract as well.
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