Posted: Jun 10, 2026 3:24 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 3:24 PM

Ty Loftis

State Representative of District 37, Ken Luttrell is retiring from his post at the end of this term after serving Oklahomans since November 2018. Spencer Grace and Jeremy Sacket are hoping to fill that void.

Grace has always had an interest in politics. Grace is a registered realtor, has served as a game warden since 2007 and has a vested interest in those with special needs. Grace says there are many things that could be done better regarding these issues at the state level and he would like to help fix them.

As a game warden, Grace says he knows every inch of the district already and enjoys helping the people. Grace says he hopes to build on the success of what Luttrell has built in the past eight years.

Grace goes on to talk about why the voters should vote for him over his opponent in Sacket.

For more information on the campaign, visit Votespencergrace.com.

Click here for the entire interview with Spencer Grace.