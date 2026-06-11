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City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jun 11, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:37 PM
City of Bartlesville Businesses Need to Renew License
Ty Loftis
City of Bartlesville businesses who have a business license will need to renew that license shortly. An email requesting current insurance will be sent and a link on how to pay will be provided in the email. Payment can also be made at city hall. Chief Building Official Trey Yankovich provides more information:
"The Community Development Department will email renewals to businesses the first week of July and businesses will have 30 days to respond and renew."
Renewal notices will not be sent through the postal service so businesses must have an email address on file. If the license hasn't been made by the end of July, a late fee will be imposed. For more information you can call 918-338-4244.
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