Posted: Jun 11, 2026 12:37 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 12:37 PM

Ty Loftis

City of Bartlesville businesses who have a business license will need to renew that license shortly. An email requesting current insurance will be sent and a link on how to pay will be provided in the email. Payment can also be made at city hall. Chief Building Official Trey Yankovich provides more information:

"The Community Development Department will email renewals to businesses the first week of July and businesses will have 30 days to respond and renew."