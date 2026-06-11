Posted: Jun 11, 2026 1:01 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 1:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

A community Flag Day celebration will be held Sunday, June 14 in downtown Bartlesville, featuring patriotic ceremonies, remarks from a state lawmaker and a traditional musket salute.

The annual event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the Bartlesville Public Safety Complex in the 600 block of Johnstone Avenue.

Hosted by the Bartlesville chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution, the celebration will include several ceremonial presentations honoring the American flag and the nation’s heritage.

State Rep. Judd Strom is expected to deliver remarks during the program. Scouting America Troop 5 will present the colors, and members of the Sons of the American Revolution will perform a musket salute.

Organizers said the event is free and open to the public.