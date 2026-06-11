Posted: Jun 11, 2026 2:33 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 2:33 PM

Ty Loftis

Senator Bill Coleman represents District 10 and he is seeking a third and final term in office. Coleman said he has learned a lot since he was first elected in 2018 and it has been a very rewarding job.

Coleman said the job isn't done and he still has work to do. Coleman talks about some of the things he would like to accomplish if he were to be re-elected.

Coleman is being challenged by Jadan Terrazas, a 27 year old who worked his way up the ladder at Amazon. Coleman talks about what he sees as the biggest difference in the two,

Terrazas has alleged that Coleman has taken money from lobbyists and it is the belief of Coleman's opponent that is something that has influenced the way in which Coleman votes. Coleman addresses those allegations.

For more information about the campaign, you can visit Colemanforoklahoma.com.

Click here to the entire interview with Senator Bill Coleman.

(Photo Courtesy of Bill Coleman Facebook Page.)