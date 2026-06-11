Posted: Jun 11, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 11, 2026 3:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech is expanding educational and training opportunities for emergency first responders with the addition of a new Emergency Services Building on its Bartlesville campus.

School officials, community leaders and emergency services personnel gathered Thursday afternoon to break ground on the facility, which will provide enhanced training for emergency medical technicians, paramedics and firefighters.

Designed to resemble a functioning fire station, the building will be equipped with the tools and equipment needed to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios. While the structure will mirror a firehouse, areas typically used as living quarters for firefighters will instead serve as classrooms and instructional spaces.

The new building will complement Tri County Tech’s rescue training tower, which was completed in 2021, creating a comprehensive training complex for emergency services education.

Tri County Tech Superintendent/CEO Tammie Strobel says the project is an example of the school’s commitment to supporting first responders and strengthening public safety throughout the region

“The facility we’re breaking ground on today will help ensure that when that call comes, our community responders will have every tool they need for every opportunity,” Strobel said. “It represents our community’s investment in the men and women who stand ready to serve.”

Funding for the Emergency Services Building was secured through a grant application developed with assistance from State Rep. Judd Strom.