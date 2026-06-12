Posted: Jun 12, 2026 7:24 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 8:13 AM

Tom Davis

Congratulations to Cynthia Parnell of Dewey. She is Friday's winner in our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest.

Cynthia wins a pair of concert tickets to a show of her choice at The Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa.

The Lesson Learned:

"To Whom Much is Given, Much is Expected."

The Grand Prize Drawing is June 19th at 8:06 am where one lucky entrant will win two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, GiftBag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.