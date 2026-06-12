Posted: Jun 12, 2026 8:53 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 8:53 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday night to consider several major agenda items, including approval of the proposed 2026-2027 city budget. The proposed general fund budget totals more than $1.7 million, with funding focused on police, fire, and city administration.

Council members will also consider appointing Scott McNiece to the open Ward Two council seat and selecting a new vice mayor. Other items on the agenda include a proposed cable franchise agreement with CoxCom, an agreement with the Cherokee Nation, and amendments to the current fiscal year budget tied to increased use tax revenue and police department expenses. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday at Dewey City Hall.