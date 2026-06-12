Posted: Jun 12, 2026 10:39 AMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

The Board will hear a presentation from the Country Corner Fire Department for the upcoming National Night Out Event.

The Board will choose from two payment options on selecting how to participate in the ACCO-SIF program. They will also consider signing interlocal agreements with the City of Skiatook, Skiatook Public Schools and Sperry Public Schools. This is being done in an effort to provide safety in the area.

The Board will also consider signing a contract with Rooted Solutions Management, LLC to provide medical services to the Osage County Sheriff's Office.