Posted: Jun 14, 2026 11:42 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 11:42 AM

Tom Davis

A 24-year-old Skiatook man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in Osage County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at approximately 10:06 p.m. on North 52nd West Avenue just south of 133rd Street North. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling north when it lost control while negotiating a curve, left the roadway, struck two fences and a tree, and came to rest off the road.

The driver, Trenton W. Hancock of Skiatook, suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Investigators reported that a seatbelt was not in use at the time of the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.