Posted: Jun 15, 2026 8:34 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 8:43 AM

Chase Almy

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect connected to an apparent road rage shooting investigation. According to investigators, the incident happened during what deputies believe was a road rage encounter. Authorities said the suspect vehicle is believed to be a newer-model Jeep Gladiator with an Oklahoma license plate of an unknown number. Deputies also said the vehicle had a handicap placard hanging from the rearview mirror and was being driven by a white male.

At this time, the sheriff’s office has not released additional details regarding possible injuries or any arrests connected to the shooting. Investigators say the case remains active and are asking anyone with information, surveillance footage, or dash camera video related to the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 918-287-3131 as the investigation continues.