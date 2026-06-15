Posted: Jun 15, 2026 8:50 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 8:50 AM

Chase Almy

Northeatern Oklahoma resident Rock Star, Josey Scott, continues to draw attention as one of Oklahoma’s most recognizable rock voices. Scott is best known as the original lead singer of Saliva, the group behind the hit “Click Click Boom,” and for his collaboration on the track “Hero” from the 2002 Spider-Man soundtrack alongside Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.

Scott will headline a fundraiser show benefiting Valley All Star Cheer, an organization described as close to his heart, with all proceeds going to support the program. The event will also feature performances from Shelter in Place and Zac White Band. Doors open at 7 p.m. with music beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are available through Stubwire, and organizers say support from the community is encouraged for what they describe as a can’t-miss night of live music.