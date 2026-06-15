Posted: Jun 15, 2026 9:22 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 9:22 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners officially announced their opposition to the proposed transmission line project from American Electric Power (AEP) that would run through Nowata County.

In other business, the board approved a lease maintenance agreement between the treasurer's office and TM Consulting for the 2026-27 fiscal year, appointed two deputies, tabled the approval of the county certification map and county action report and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The commissioners announced the Nowata County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.