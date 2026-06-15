Posted: Jun 15, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 2:47 PM

Nathan Thompson

Polls across Washington County will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Oklahoma’s primary election, and county election officials are encouraging voters to be prepared before arriving at their polling places.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said election workers will be available throughout the day to assist voters and ensure election procedures are properly followed.

House reminded voters to carefully mark their ballots using the examples posted at polling locations and inside voting booths. Voters who make a mistake should not attempt to correct the ballot themselves. Instead, they should return the ballot to a precinct official, who will destroy it and issue a replacement.

Voters are not required to vote in every race or on every ballot question for their ballots to be counted. Voting machines will record only the selections that have been marked.

Ballots may be inserted into voting devices in any orientation. If a voting machine detects an overvote — when too many selections are made for a race or question — the ballot will be returned to the voter and a replacement ballot will be issued.

House also encouraged voters who need assistance to notify precinct officials. Audio-assisted voting equipment is available at every polling place, and voters do not need to provide proof of a disability to use the system.

Voters must bring an approved form of identification. Acceptable IDs include photo identification issued by the federal government, the State of Oklahoma or a federally recognized tribe. Voters may also use the voter identification card issued by their county election board. IDs with expiration dates must remain valid through Election Day.

Those who arrive without identification or whose names are not found in the precinct registry may cast a provisional ballot after signing an affidavit. Provisional ballots are reviewed after Election Day and counted if election officials can verify the voter’s registration information. Election results cannot be certified until all provisional ballots have been researched and processed.

Voters who are blind, visually impaired, physically disabled, infirm or unable to read may receive assistance from a person of their choice or vote privately using the Accessible Terminal Interface device attached to voting machines. Election officials are available to provide instructions.

House urged voters who believe an election law has been violated to report concerns immediately to precinct or county election officials before leaving the polling place.

While voting activity is often slowest during mid-morning and mid-afternoon hours, House noted that wait times vary by precinct. Any eligible voter who is in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

“Anyone who is in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday and eligible to vote, will be allowed to vote,” House said.

Voters can locate their polling place and view sample ballots through the Oklahoma State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal

The Washington County Election Board office is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, in Bartlesville and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, voters may contact the office at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.

Polling places throughout Washington County include churches, community centers and other public facilities in Bartlesville, Dewey, Copan, Ochelata, Ramona, Vera, Oglesby and Skiatook.

Polling Places