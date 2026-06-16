Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:29 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation and The University of Tulsa are accepting applications for the third cohort of the Cherokee AcceleratHER Fellowship, a 12-week program designed to help Cherokee women launch, grow and scale venture-ready businesses.

Applications for the Fall 2026 fellowship opened June 15. The hybrid accelerator program, which runs from September through December, will select 10 founder fellows to participate in a curriculum focused on entrepreneurship, business development and growth strategy.

Participants will receive a $10,000 non-dilutive seed grant from the Cherokee Nation, along with business coaching, mentor matching, networking opportunities and connections to investors and industry leaders. Fellows retain full ownership of their businesses and are not required to give up equity.

“Now in its third year, the Cherokee AcceleratHER Fellowship continues to prove successful in empowering entrepreneurs, fostering growth and, most importantly, helping Cherokee-owned businesses thrive,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement. “We are proud to once again be working with such great partners focused specifically on helping Native American women pursue their ambitions of creating, refining and growing businesses of their own.”

The fellowship is a collaboration between The University of Tulsa, the Cherokee Nation and community sponsors. The program is empowered by Embolden Education and is designed to support Native American entrepreneurs through culturally rooted entrepreneurship training, community-building and access to capital.

Program participants will receive founder-focused business education, accountability partners, mentor support and opportunities to connect with a network of founders, funders and industry experts. The fellowship concludes with participants pitching their ventures to potential investors, partners and supporters.

“This is more than just a business accelerator; it is yet another avenue to provide Cherokee citizens with an opportunity to make their dreams a reality,” Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said. “In addition to supporting diversity in the business world and promoting economic growth, this program specifically supports Native American female entrepreneurs and creating role models to help inspire Native girls and women to pursue their own aspirations in business.”

The Cherokee AcceleratHER Fellowship launched in 2023 and was co-created by The University of Tulsa’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and the Cherokee Nation with foundational support from Kathy Taylor. Organizers describe it as the first program of its kind in the region focused on supporting Native American women entrepreneurs.