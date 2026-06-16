Posted: Jun 16, 2026 1:32 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 1:32 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County 4-H is offering you the opportunity to help with fundraising in a very unique way. Community members, businesses and ranchers are encouraged to purchase a personalized 7X8 block that will later become part of the Osage County 4-H Legacy Wall.

It will be located at the Osage County OSU Extension Office. Contributions will go toward educational opportunities, leadership development, camps, scholarships and much more.

Those who choose to participate can pick up their block from the building at the extension office, brand it yourself and upon return they will stain it, label it and install it on the Legacy Wall. Sponsorship levels go from $50 to $200.