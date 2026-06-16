News
Barnsdall
Posted: Jun 16, 2026 1:52 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 1:53 PM
Work Being Done in Barnsdall This Week
Ty Loftis
The City of Barnsdall has informed the community that authorized crews will be working throughout the town to perform maintenance work, inspections, the replacement of water meters and other equipment.
Crews has been authorized by the City and may need access to meter locations in order to get the work completed. It is expected crews will be working throughout the week and could continue into early next week if need be.
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