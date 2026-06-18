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Osage Nation
Posted: Jun 18, 2026 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 10:38 AM
Osage Nation Providing Financial Assistance to Help with Unmarked Graves
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation has launched a financial assistance program to help families with unmarked graves. They will provide up to $2,200 for the purchase, delivery and installation of one headstone for an unmarked grave.
The program is temporary and funding is limited. It will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis. You can fill out an application on the Osage Nation website and deliver it to the Osage Nation office in Pawhuska. For questions you can call 918-287-5325.
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