Posted: Jun 18, 2026 1:03 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 1:03 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen easily won the Republican primary for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, while Washington County native Brandon Wade secured the Democratic nomination, setting up a rematch of the district's 2024 general election.

Brecheen, an incumbent Republican from the Coalgate area in southeastern Oklahoma, received more than 79% of the vote to defeat challenger Will Webb in the GOP primary.

On the Democratic side, Wade defeated fellow Washington County resident Erik Terwey, earning more than 73% of the vote compared with Terwey's 26%.

The results send Brecheen and Wade to the Nov. 3 general election ballot, where they will again face independent candidate Ronnie Hopkins. The three candidates also competed in the 2024 election.

In that race, Brecheen won reelection with 74% of the vote. Wade received 21%, while Hopkins garnered 4%.

Brecheen served in the Oklahoma Senate from 2010 to 2018 before being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022. He is seeking another term representing the sprawling eastern Oklahoma district.

Wade, who was born in Bartlesville and graduated from Copan High School, previously sought the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in 2022, finishing fifth in the primary. He challenged Brecheen in the 2024 general election but was unsuccessful.

Less is publicly known about Hopkins, who is again running as an independent candidate. Attempts to reach him through phone numbers listed publicly were unsuccessful. His campaign website describes him as a "God fearing American" focused on his family and deeply concerned about the future of Oklahoma.