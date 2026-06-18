Posted: Jun 18, 2026 1:13 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 1:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation has awarded a $6,000 donation to the Washington County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (WCSPCA) to help support programs aimed at reducing pet overpopulation and improving animal welfare throughout the community.

David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank's Bartlesville region, and Jennifer Mullally, an Arvest Wealth Management trust officer, recently presented the donation to WCSPCA Chief Executive Officer Tonya Pete.

“We are happy to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Nickel said. “The Washington County SPCA continues to find solutions to reduce the intake of unwanted animals at the shelter and find homes for animals who need them.”

The donation will help fund several ongoing WCSPCA initiatives designed to address pet overpopulation at its source. Among those efforts is the Spay It Forward program, which provides free spay services for dogs and cats belonging to low-income pet owners.

Funding also will support the organization's Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return (TNVR) program, which works to humanely manage free-roaming cat populations. Through the program, cats without identified owners are trapped, sterilized, vaccinated and returned to their outdoor habitats.

In addition to these services, WCSPCA offers educational programs focused on responsible pet ownership and raising awareness about the long-term benefits of spaying and neutering pets.

“We are incredibly thankful to the Arvest Foundation for their continued support of our mission,” Pete said. “This gift helps us expand programs that address pet overpopulation at its source, improving the lives of animals and strengthening our community for years to come.”