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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 18, 2026 3:26 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 3:27 PM
City of Nowata Announces Independence Day Celebration
Brian McSweeney
The City of Nowata will hold their annual Independence Day celebration on July 4 at Jack Gordon Park.
The Nowata Fire Department will start off the day with a food fundraiser featuring a fish dinner at 12 p.m. Food will be served until they run out. Pulled pork dinners will be served starting at 5 p.m.
A benefit auction will take place at 6 p.m. that will benefit the Nowata Fire Department. Free watermelon will be served at 7 p.m. courtesy of the Nowata Business Alliance.
The annual fireworks show will begin after dark.
For the safety of residents, the city reminds those attending the festivities that fireworks will not be permitted at Jack Gordon Park. Signs will be posted and officers will be present to enforce.
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