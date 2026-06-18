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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 18, 2026 3:42 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 3:42 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners to Discuss ACCO-SIG
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners will discuss courthouse improvements, declare items as surplus, dispose equipment and accept a donation. The board will also possibly take action on a resolution for an investment policy for the 2026-27 fiscal year and another resolution to designate banks as county depositories.
Additionally, the commissioners will possibly take action on a resolution executing an agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma - Self-Insured Group (ACCO-SIG), which involves property and liability insurance. The board will review ACCO-SIG payment options during the meeting.
The board will also discuss the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.
Monday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
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