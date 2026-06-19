Posted: Jun 19, 2026 2:44 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 2:44 AM

KOTV News on 6 / Tom Davis

According to KOTV News on 6, the Caney Valley School Board has accepted two anonymous donations totaling $425,000 to help cover a budget shortfall caused by overspending on staff salaries.

Superintendent Steve Cantrell said the district hired employees it could not afford after receiving about $500,000 less in funding than expected, partly due to declining enrollment. He said the donations come with no restrictions and the issue is a one-time mistake.

District officials say more than $1 million in salary reductions have already been identified for next year's budget. An audit of the district's finances is scheduled to begin Aug. 3, with results to be reported to the state auditor.