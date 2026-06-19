That's where CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) comes in. CASA recruits, trains and supports citizen volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children, birth thru 18, who have been removed from their home by the court because of substantiated abuse and neglect and placed in foster care and who need a CASA volunteer advocate. Fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation to make sure a qualified, compassionate adult is there to fight for and protect a child’s right to be safe, to be treated with dignity and respect and to learn and grow in the safe embrace of a loving family.

"There is an urgent need for CASA volunteers in Washington County. Currently, there are 81 children living in foster care in Washington County and only 7 CASA volunteers available to be assigned to advocate for their best interests. That means only 9% of the children may have a CASA volunteer available. We know that there are more children needing a CASA volunteer assigned to their case, but we are unable to serve them knowing we don't have a CASA volunteer available. We urgently need people to step forward and make a difference in these children's lives. I want to stress that the CASA volunteers we have now are amazing with many taking on several cases at a time, but they need help in meeting the ever increasing need." said Emily Bowling, Executive Director, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma.

What do CASA volunteers look like? CASA volunteers are ordinary citizens doing extraordinary things. They are at least 21 years old, who care about children and have volunteered their time and talent to be trained, background checked, sworn in by a judge and supervised by CASA staff to speak up in court for the best interest of abused and neglected children. Through their advocacy efforts, they provide hope, increased opportunity, consistency, and a better life for children and youth in the court’s care. They help end the cycle of abuse and neglect, making a difference in each child’s life and for generations to come.

"I chose to become a CASA volunteer because I couldn't stand by and watch these children, through no fault of their own, face this uncertainty alone. I urge people to join us in helping make a child's life better," said Morgan Welch, CASA Volunteer, Washington County.

""If someone has ever thought about becoming a CASA volunteer, this is the perfect time. The next training class is scheduled to begin in Bartlesville in July , " said Lana Kite, Recruiting & Training Coordinator, CASA of Northeast Oklahoma,