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Posted: Jun 19, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 9:34 AM
Lessons Learned from Dad Contest Grand Prize Winner Announced
Tom Davis
Congratulations to Donna Hoffman. Donna is our Lessons Learned from Dad Contest Grand Prize Winner!
The Lesson Learned:
"My dad was brave and honrable. He liked helping others and I am proud that my kids learned that lesson and are now doing the same thing."
Donna wins two tickets to the concert of choice at the Skyline Event Center at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. 1 Night Hotel Stay, $50 in Food, $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union, Bible from Glorious Connections, $75 gift card from Windle's Rock and Jewlery, Dinner for Dad at Sabores Mexican Cuisine, A gift bag from Moxie on 2nd, and a Gift from McCoy Jewelers.
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