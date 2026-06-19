Posted: Jun 19, 2026 10:06 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2026 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

Ladies, you are invited to The Bartlesville Ladies Connection's 18th Annual Game Night on Thursday, July 9, at 2301 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville starting at 6pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, The Game Night's Hostess, Dorea Potter said the event is very casual and is open to all ladies with a reservation--you're invited to bring a friend!

Activities include Bingo, Bunco, Line Dancing and Games and Chat by the pool. The evening is highlighted with a performance from singer/storyteller Jan Schiferl.