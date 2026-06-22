Posted: Jun 22, 2026 9:34 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 9:34 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Public Library is bringing a little mystery, laughs and “how did he do that?” moments to town as magician Kevin Wade takes the stage June 23. Wade will perform two shows in Meeting Room A, with performances scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 2 p.m. Guests can expect an entertaining mix of magic, comedy and audience participation. The library is now where you go to check out books and maybe have your mind completely confused for an hour.

Kevin Wade has built a reputation for creating interactive magic shows that keep audiences of all ages involved. The event is part of the Bartlesville Public Library’s continued effort to bring unique programs and experiences to the community, giving families another reason to stop by, even if they leave wondering where their chosen card disappeared to.