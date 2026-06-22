News
Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 22, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 9:51 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss ACCO-SIG
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.
The commissioners passed a resolution establishing ACCO-SIG (Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Self-Insured Group), and approved their payment option for property and liability insurance with ACCO-SIG.
County Clerk Kay Spurgeon presented two payment options to the board and discussed the cost for each option.
The board approved the first option presented to make the payment in full compared to installments over a certain period of time.
In other business, the commissioners passed resolutions for an investment policy for the 2026-27 fiscal year and designated banks as county depositories. The board additionally declared items as surplus, disposed equipment and approved a donation for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.
« Back to News