Posted: Jun 22, 2026 9:51 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 9:51 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regular meeting at the Nowata County Annex Monday morning.

The commissioners passed a resolution establishing ACCO-SIG (Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma Self-Insured Group), and approved their payment option for property and liability insurance with ACCO-SIG.

The board approved the first option presented to make the payment in full compared to installments over a certain period of time.

In other business, the commissioners passed resolutions for an investment policy for the 2026-27 fiscal year and designated banks as county depositories. The board additionally declared items as surplus, disposed equipment and approved a donation for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office.