Posted: Jun 22, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 10:03 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Assessor Steve Campbell says teams will be out this week to begin the annual process of evaluating property.

"The Assessor's office will start the revaluation cycles this week. It'll be Green County Valuation Services and they all have badges," Campbell said. "You can call the office if you have any questions. I'll be putting on the website a map of the area they will be working in this year."