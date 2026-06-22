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Washington County
Posted: Jun 22, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 10:03 AM
Washington Co. Assessor Revaluation Begins This Week
Nathan Thompson
Washington County Assessor Steve Campbell says teams will be out this week to begin the annual process of evaluating property.
Campbell explains.
"The Assessor's office will start the revaluation cycles this week. It'll be Green County Valuation Services and they all have badges," Campbell said. "You can call the office if you have any questions. I'll be putting on the website a map of the area they will be working in this year."
The map of the revaluation area will be online at washingtoncountyok.gov. For questions, contact the Assessor's office at 918-337-2830.
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