Posted: Jun 22, 2026 1:02 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 1:02 PM

Nathan Thompson

A celebration of culture, music and community will return to downtown Bartlesville Friday as CommUNITY Fest takes place from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Unity Square.

Organizers announced this year’s festival will feature live music, international cultural experiences, food and family-friendly activities, with support from the Levitt Family Foundation helping expand the event’s offerings.

Headlining the festival is Baklava Express, a New York City-based ensemble led by award-winning composer and oud player Josh Kaye. The group is known for blending musical traditions from across the Mediterranean and Middle East, incorporating influences from Ashkenazi and Mizrahi liturgical music, Ottoman classical music and regional folk styles.

Festival organizers say the band’s cross-cultural approach reflects the event’s mission of bringing people together through shared experiences and artistic expression.

In addition to the featured performance, attendees can enjoy food trucks, face painting, henna art and a variety of vendors and entertainers representing diverse cultural traditions.