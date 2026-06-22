Posted: Jun 22, 2026 3:11 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2026 3:11 PM

Brian McSweeney

Jack Gordon Park in Nowata is hosting the "Okie Hillbilly Handfishin' Tournament" Saturday afternoon and evening, June 27.

The entire day will feature events for kids and adults, including a kids zone, sack races, soapbox derby races, a cornhole tournament and a men's frozen T-shirt contest.

Saturday's festivities will also feature fish tanks, a mechanical bull, vendors, food trucks and more.