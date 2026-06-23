Posted: Jun 23, 2026 9:43 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

A 71-year-old Claremore man has died following a boating incident at Oologah Lake.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Division says the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 11 a.m. Monday saying Robert Johnson and his boat were missing on the lake.

Officials conducted a search and found Johnson’s boat in Will Rogers Cove around 4 p.m. Johnson’s body was recovered from the water approximately 50 yards away from the boat.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.