Posted: Jun 23, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 10:08 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville’s Mary Martha Outreach received a sizable donation from Arvest Bank’s annual Million Meals campaign.

A record $633,513 was raised this year, providing more than 3.16 million meals to help combat food insecurity across Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Of the total raised during the 16th annual campaign, $18,725 will directly benefit Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville, helping the local food pantry meet increased demand during the summer months.

Arvest associates Whitney Doolin, Stevie Williams, Tanya Stokes and Alex Lingnau recently presented the donation to Mary Martha Outreach Executive Director Misty Wishall during a check presentation ceremony.

The Million Meals campaign, held each April and May, supports local food banks and pantries as families face additional challenges when school is out of session. Many children lose access to free or reduced-price school meal programs during the summer, increasing the need for food assistance. According to Arvest, every dollar donated through the campaign can provide up to five meals for people experiencing food insecurity.

“There is no greater measure of a community’s strength than how we look out for one another,” said Whitney Doolin, sales manager for Arvest Bank’s Bartlesville region. “Thank you to our associates who creatively fundraised, and for the generosity and support of our customers and community. Because of your support of Million Meals, our local food pantry is equipped to bridge the gap for families facing hunger.”

Since its launch in 2011, the Million Meals initiative has raised more than $5.7 million and helped provide more than 31 million meals throughout the four-state region.

Food insecurity remains a significant challenge in Oklahoma and across the nation. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma ranks sixth nationally in food insecurity, with nearly 17% of households reporting they lacked adequate resources to provide enough food for their families. Nationally, 18% of households with children under age 18 experienced food insecurity in 2024, while 11% included elderly individuals living alone.