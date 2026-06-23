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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:05 PM

Nowata PD Seeking Full-Time Officer

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Brian McSweeney
The Nowata Police Department is accepting applications for a full-time police officer.
 
Applicants must be between 21-45 years old, have a full-time CLEET (Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training) certification, pass multiple tests including a background check and must have no felony convictions or domestic violence incidents.
 
The Nowata Police Department announced they are offering a $5,000 bonus as a sign-on incentive for CLEET certified new hires after completing one year of service with the department.
 
 
 


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