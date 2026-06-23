Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:09 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Sales tax collections in Bartlesville increased 5.3% compared with the same period a year ago, while use tax revenue remains volatile but continues to show signs of growth, the city's chief financial officer said this week.

According to the June report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, the City of Bartlesville received $1,964,981 in sales tax collections and $367,348 in use tax collections for the most recent reporting period.

Chief Financial Officer Jason Muninger said the city's overall tax revenues remain relatively stable despite month-to-month fluctuations.

"We're up $100,000 for the period over last year in sales tax revenue and down just $126,000 for use tax," Muninger said. "Sales tax collections remain mostly flat, with only minor fluctuations either way. Use tax continues to fluctuate from month to month, but overall it is trending upward."

Muninger said the city continues to outperform budget projections due in part to conservative forecasting practices.

"Of course, we always budget conservatively, so we are also in good shape comparing budget expectations, with sales tax up $547,000, or 2.38%, and use tax up $488,000, or 10.4%," he said.

Despite the positive trends, Muninger cautioned that year-over-year comparisons should be viewed in context because recent collections have been unusually strong.

"Keep in mind we are comparing back to some fairly high numbers," he said.

Sales tax revenue remains one of the city's primary sources of operating income, while use tax collections have shown greater variability in recent years.