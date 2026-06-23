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Posted: Jun 23, 2026 3:18 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2026 3:19 PM
City of Bartlesville Offices Closed July 3
Brian McSweeney
City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Trash routes for Friday customers will be in service Wednesday, July 1. The city says Friday route customers should have their trash at its collection place no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Police and fire services will continue their normal schedules. City offices will reopen Monday, July 6. The Bartlesville City Council will hold its regular meeting on July 6 as scheduled.
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