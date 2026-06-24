Posted: Jun 24, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Human Services is seeking public input on the state’s federally funded Energy Crisis Assistance Program and will host a public comment meeting next month as officials prepare future program plans.

The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon on July 23 in Room C48 of the Sequoyah Memorial Office Building, 2400 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Residents may also participate virtually through Zoom.

The Energy Assistance Program helps eligible low-income households pay home energy costs. Program funding is contingent on the availability of federal funds.

During the meeting, public comments will be limited to three minutes per speaker. Oklahoma Human Services is also accepting written comments by email, mail or through its public feedback form. Comments received after July 31, 2026, will be considered for the agency’s 2028 federal fiscal year state plan.

The program includes several assistance components designed to help households manage heating and cooling expenses throughout the year.

The Energy Crisis Assistance Program, known as ECAP, provides aid to households experiencing a verifiable energy emergency, including the loss of heating or cooling services. Enrollment for the program typically opens in mid-April each year, while applications involving life-threatening medical situations are accepted year-round.

The agency also operates seasonal assistance programs. The summer cooling program provides a one-time annual payment to the utility company supplying a household’s primary cooling source, with enrollment generally opening in July. The winter heating program offers a similar one-time payment for a household’s primary heating source, with enrollment usually beginning in January.

Applications for all ECAP components are available during enrollment periods through the Oklahoma Human Services online portal.

Eligibility is based on household income, household size and responsibility for paying home energy costs. Households are not eligible if their utility bill is paid directly to the provider by someone who does not live in the residence.

For a one-person household, the maximum monthly gross income allowed is $1,696. The limit increases to $2,292 for a two-person household, $2,888 for three people and $3,483 for four people. A household of five may earn up to $4,079 per month, while six-person households may earn up to $4,675. The limits rise to $5,271 for seven-person households and $5,867 for households of eight.

State officials said public feedback will help shape future administration of ECAP and ensure services continue to meet the needs of Oklahoma families.