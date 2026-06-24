Posted: Jun 24, 2026 9:55 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 9:55 AM

Nathan Thompson

Martha’s Task will expand educational opportunities for women in its sewing training program thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The grant will support Martha’s Task’s “Sewing up Success” classes, which provide foundational sewing instruction for beginners and serve as a gateway to more advanced training opportunities. Participants develop skills that can help them create marketable products, earn wages and build financial stability.

Arvest private banking advisor Cory Snelson and mortgage lender Jill Carse-Hron recently presented the donation to Martha’s Task Executive Director Laura Walton.

“It is our pleasure to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Carse-Hron said. “Martha’s Task provides valuable resources to women in our community by teaching them valuable skills while at the same time providing connection and support.”

The Sewing up Success program is designed to help clients build practical sewing skills before advancing into continued educational classes. The organization’s goal is to equip participants with marketable abilities that can generate income and create long-term economic opportunities.

Walton said the funding will help participants continue developing their craft and expand their earning potential.

“Martha’s Task is so grateful to Arvest Foundation for providing us this $5,000 grant, which will help our talented seamstresses continue their education and learn even more skills to improve their sewing, their business opportunities and their ability to provide for their families,” Walton said.

Founded in 2000, Martha’s Task serves economically disadvantaged women in the Bartlesville area through sewing instruction, product marketing, financial support and advocacy. The nonprofit operates a long-term seamstress training program as well as an emergency assistance crafting program that allows low-income women to earn immediate cash to help cover urgent expenses such as utility bills, prescriptions or housing costs.

Walton said the grant will help ensure participants have access to the training and resources needed to strengthen their skills and increase their economic independence.