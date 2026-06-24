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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:15 PM
Shawnee Man Charged With DUI
Brian McSweeney
A Shawnee man is facing criminal charges in Washington County after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.
25-year-old Kyle Miller was charged Wednesday with DUI and driving with a suspended license.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Miller was reportedly driving on W 2400 Rd. near Gap Rd. when he allegedly drove off the roadway Tuesday afternoon. Authorities arrived and reportedly observed the vehicle stuck in a ditch.
Miller allegedly showed multiple indicators that he was under the influence of alcohol.
Miller was charged with felony DUI in Oklahoma County last month.
Miller will appear in Washington County District Court again on July 15 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $25,000.
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