Posted: Jun 24, 2026 2:15 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2026 2:15 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Shawnee man is facing criminal charges in Washington County after allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

25-year-old Kyle Miller was charged Wednesday with DUI and driving with a suspended license.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Miller was reportedly driving on W 2400 Rd. near Gap Rd. when he allegedly drove off the roadway Tuesday afternoon. Authorities arrived and reportedly observed the vehicle stuck in a ditch.

Miller allegedly showed multiple indicators that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Miller was charged with felony DUI in Oklahoma County last month.